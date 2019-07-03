New Campaign Launches to Fight Human Trafficking

The American Hotel & Lodging Association has launched a new campaign to try to unite the hospitality industry in an effort to fight human trafficking. The campaign, No Room for Trafficking, suggests four ways for the industry to focus on eradicating human trafficking and exploitation:

Elevate awareness through increased education, resources, and training for all employees.

Assess procedures and technologies to support employee vigilance.

Educate with strategies to identify and report suspected trafficking situations.

Support awareness and action by furthering partnerships with human trafficking and law enforcement organizations, establishing industry standards, and supporting survivors.

At the launch, Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA said, “Thanks to our dedicated associates, our industry already has a strong record of combating trafficking and supporting survivors. There is still much more to do, and our commitment to training and education will continue to make a difference.”

The No Room for Trafficking site also has resources, including templates to help hotels and other hospitality organizations prepare policies and training materials.

There is also a Day of Action Toolkit for July 30, 2019, which is the United Nations World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

