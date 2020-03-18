Global Meetings Industry Day Postponed

Last year’s Global Meetings Industry Day celebrated the industry with more than 275 registered events in 50 countries, but circumstances this year have led Meetings Mean Business to postpone it. No new date has been announced for the day of advocacy, but a statement explained that “new meeting restrictions, travel bans, and social distancing protocols make it impossible to move forward at this time. We are living in a world of great uncertainty and while we look forward to the moment when everyone who wants to participate in GMID can do so safely and confidently, we are not there yet.”

During last year’s event, MeetingsNet reported on Twitter posts from around the world and although the pandemic has made gathering and some travel ill-advised, Twitter is still a good resource for meeting and event professionals to support or commiserate with each other, share best practices, or just look at happy puppy videos. Here are a couple of recent #eventprofs posts that show you are not alone, and can even schedule a virtual lunch during these uncertain times.

Do any #eventprofs want to have lunch with me virtually tomorrow? 12 PM? I was supposed to be on-site at a client event tomorrow and feeling sad, in need of industry friends. Bring your lunch (maybe a drink) and I'll send the meeting link? Hands up or DM me! — Anh Nguyen, CMP (@atnguyen) March 13, 2020

#EventProfs: Remember who you are & what you represent. We are an industry that contributes $1.5 trillion of GDP to the global economy. As we've demonstrated many times before, we will be part of the solution to drive recovery, growth & social impact that will transform the world pic.twitter.com/AzBpTPt3iK — IMEX (@IMEX_Group) March 18, 2020