Global Meetings Industry Day kicked off in North America with iconic buildings being lit up in blue for the day, including the Empire State Building and One World Trade Center in New York and the CN Tower in Toronto, Canada.

GMID originated in Canada in 1997, where the meetings industry now contributes $33 billion in direct spending and 229,000 jobs, but the day is now marked in 40 countries around the world, from London, Ontario to London, U.K., and also virtually.