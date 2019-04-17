Menu
#eventprofs Tip: "Flag" a Job Search

Help your attendees find a job with handy poster signs.

Planetary science student Megan K. shared this cool idea on Twitter from the American Chemical Society’s conference: Academic conference planners can provide flags to attach to posters when an attendee is looking for work. Networking can be quite hard for attendees starting out in an industry, so making an example of the attendees’ work, the poster, into the introduction can help out shy job seekers.

For planners conducting their own job search, check out these helpful guides on MeetingsNet

Want to Change Jobs? Here's the Landscape for Planners  
How to Get a Meeting Job 

