eventprofs Tip: "Flag" a Job Search

Planetary science student Megan K. shared this cool idea on Twitter from the American Chemical Society’s conference: Academic conference planners can provide flags to attach to posters when an attendee is looking for work. Networking can be quite hard for attendees starting out in an industry, so making an example of the attendees’ work, the poster, into the introduction can help out shy job seekers.

My fiancé just returned from the @AmerChemSociety conference where they had these flags that you could attach to your poster if you’re seeking an industry job, looking for a postdoc, looking for grad students, etc. Could be a cool thing to have for #LPSC2020! @LPItoday pic.twitter.com/NxviwUVlKS — Megan K. (@planetary_megan) April 6, 2019

