From Awkward to Dangerous: 6 Planners Share #MyStory

It’s hard to find a meeting professional who hasn’t been a victim of or witnessed sexual harassment, though not everyone is ready to share their experiences. Six meeting professionals tell their stories of sexual harassment to shine a light on the effects of effects of unwanted advances in at conferences and events, and at the office.



#MyStory

On a fam trip in a foreign country, one male member of our group wouldn’t stop grabbing at the waitress at dinner, calling her ‘honey’ and asking her what she was doing after work that night. Despite all of our begging him to stop, he kept saying, ‘Look, she’s smiling, she likes it!’—like she had a choice? Our host got so upset that he ended up walking out on the dinner.

—Anonymous





#MyStory



I had just started working for an incentive planning company in Chicago. I was young, recently divorced, and I had a toddler. The president of the company called me into his office and said, ‘We have some important clients coming into town, and we’d like you to take them to a Bulls game. The job is to go with them in the limo, see that they have a good time, take them out on the town. You don’t go into the game; wait in the limo, and when they’re done with the game, entertain them.’ I said, ‘Why me? Downtown Chicago with a bunch of guys I don’t know in a limo? Don’t you have salespeople whose job it is to do this kind of thing?’ I was a meeting planner. He said, ‘Because you’re young and attractive and you’re the kind of person they’d like to be entertained by.’ I asked, ‘What if I say no?’ When he replied that I’d lose my job, I said, ‘I’ll save you the trouble’ and walked out.

—Lisa Palmieri, vice president, global enterprise solutions, Meetings & Incentives Worldwide





#MyStory



A speaker asked me to come to his room after dinner to get his presentation for the morning. When I knocked on his door, he answered wearing nothing by a bottle of wine over his genitals and invited me in. He threatened to not show up for his session the next day if I didn’t do what he wanted—I left and told my boss the next day, who took my side. On several occasions, I’ve been asked to find a prostitute and refused. Did that person go to the concierge? Did the concierge find someone? I will never know. Today, I’d go to security and tell them this person may be looking for someone—and who knows what age or fetish they might want. Which brings me to sex trafficking in hotels, which goes on—a lot.

—Sandy Biback, owner, Imagination+Meeting Planners, and founder, Meeting Planners Against Human Trafficking





#MyStory



I was essentially attacked by another supplier in the elevator one night. [The next day, when he acted like nothing had happened,] I was visibly horrified and it was only then that he started apologizing. I told him what he did was wrong in no uncertain terms and that this was not a case of being misled or crossed signals. After denying his advances once, he came at me a second time where I had to physically push him off of me. I have never felt so disgusted with humankind as I did that night. Now I search for his name before attending industry shows. I shouldn’t have to do that.

—Anonymous





#MyStory



A former boss created one of those Jib-Jab holiday videos, putting a photo of my face and that of a female colleague on top of cancan girl bodies. He thought it would be fun to show that video to 3,000 people! I was new and didn’t want to rock the boat, but I was glad when another woman said it was absolutely not appropriate. The same day he sent a PowerPoint about getting transparency in our spend, with a logo that said, ‘Get Transparency’ and had a big Playboy bunny on it. I reported both incidents anonymously to the outside ethics hotline the company used. It took over a year, but eventually he was fired.

—Debi Scholar, GLP, GTP, CMM, DES, SSGB, CTE, global cross-divisional category leader/director, virtual meetings, division category congress and events, Novartis





#MyStory



Stop looking offended that I don’t want to hug you, Mr. Volunteer President. Once I realized that the young women who worked for me were emulating my behavior, and tolerating things I would never tolerate, I started bluntly turning away hugs with handshakes and keeping my boundaries in place. It didn’t make me popular with members (‘She’s so prickly’), but it did make it OK for young ladies to do the same.