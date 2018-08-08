Menu
Career/Life/Travel

From Awkward to Dangerous: 6 Planners Share #MyStory

Six meeting professionals tell their stories of sexual harassment to shine a light on the effects of unwanted advances at conferences and events, and at the office.

It’s hard to find a meeting professional who hasn’t been a victim of or witnessed sexual harassment, though not everyone is ready to share their experiences. Six meeting professionals tell their stories of sexual harassment to shine a light on the effects of effects of unwanted advances in at conferences and events, and at the office.


#MyStory

—Anonymous

 

#MyStory

—Lisa Palmieri, vice president, global enterprise solutions, Meetings & Incentives Worldwide



#MyStory

—Sandy Biback, owner, Imagination+Meeting Planners, and founder, Meeting Planners Against Human Trafficking

 

 

#MyStory

—Anonymous

 

#MyStory

—Debi Scholar, GLP, GTP, CMM, DES, SSGB, CTE, global cross-divisional category leader/director, virtual meetings, division category congress and events, Novartis



#MyStory

—Anonymous

 

