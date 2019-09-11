Food on the Floor: A Culinary Trip Around the IMEX Show

IMEX America is a chance to learn, to network, and for the MeetingsNet team at least, it is a chance to sample some free nosh and maybe get a snifter of booze as the workday winds down.

Exhibitors are stepping up their game from a bowl of Hershey’s Kisses to authentic food-and-drink items that represent their brand or destination, from smoked salmon from Alaska, to a chowder recipe on a packet of herbs at the Cape Cod booth.

Many of these ideas will work at your meetings and events, but if your budget doesn’t stretch to anything more than a bowl of candy then at least personalize it. Take a lesson from the Hamburg booth, which gave away gummy hamburgers, a cute reminder of the destination that will stick in your memory (and maybe your teeth.)

Click through for your F&B ideas to steal.