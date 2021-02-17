Skip navigation
Menu
event lobbying2.jpg
Association Conventions and Expos

8 Associations Align to Create Advocacy Organization

The new Exhibitions and Conferences Alliance will lobby on behalf of the business events industry.

“Advocacy is an ongoing process, and not one that can be easily impacted by jumping in only when there is a crisis.”

That sentiment from David Audrain, CEM, executive director of the Society of Independent Show Organizers, sums up the founding principal of the Exhibitions and Conferences Alliance, a just-launched advocacy organization that will represent the interests of the industry to legislators nationwide.

Audrain is co-president of ECA with David DuBois, CMP, CAE, FASAE, CTA, president and CEO of the International Association of Exhibitions and Events. Their organizations and six others have banded together with several long-term goals in mind: initiating legislation on behalf of business events, maintaining a favorable operating environment for conferences and exhibitions in the United States, and promoting an understanding of the impact of the sector on jobs and the economy.

Two existing advocacy organizations will pursue their work under the ECA umbrella.  Go LIVE Together will continue to argue for federal Covid-19 recovery funding for the convention industry under the leadership of Sue Sung, senior vice president, corporate strategy at Freeman. And Exhibitions Mean Business will maintain its efforts to promote the value of face-to-face events and the economic impact of exhibitions at the local, state, and national levels.

ECA, a 501(c)6 nonprofit organization, will be funded through partner associations. The inaugural 11-member board of directors represents the eight founding organizations:
Cathy Breden, CMP, CAE, CEM, CEO, Center for Exhibition Industry Research
Melissa Cherry, COO, Destinations International
Jim Wurm, executive director, Exhibitor Appointed Contractor Association
Chris Griffin, CEO of Crew XP, representing Experiential Designers + Producers Association
Bob Priest-Heck, CEO of Freeman, representing Exhibition Services & Contractors Association
Megan Tanel, CEM, senior vice president of Association of Equipment Manufacturers, representing IAEE
Clifford “Rip” Rippitoe, CVE, CEO of San Diego Convention Center, representing International Association of Venue Managers
Douglas Emslie, CEO of Tarsus Group, representing SISO
Hervé Sedky, CEO of EmeraldX, representing SISO
Nancy Walsh, president, Americas of Informa Markets, representing SISO
Yancy Weinrich, chief growth officer, Americas of Reed Exhibitions, representing SISO

TAGS: Association Toolbox
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
exposition-services.jpg
Bullish on Phoenix, Heritage Adds Full-Service Warehouse
Feb 03, 2021
AM0221futureproofing4.jpg
Want to Future-Proof Your Association? Future-Proof Your Members
Feb 03, 2021
Laussane.jpg
4 Takeaways from a PCMA Leadership Brief
Jan 14, 2021
Opening Image for David Dubois.jpg
An Insider’s View of 2021: Exhibitions and Trade Shows
Jan 11, 2021