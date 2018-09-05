12 Shortlisted for Incredible Impacts Honor

The second annual Incredible Impacts Program, a celebration of the lasting positive effects that meetings and events can have on society, has announced its shortlist of 12 organizations up for consideration for the honor and top prize.

The program was created by the International Congress and Convention Association and BestCities Global Alliance. ICCA’s interim CEO Dennis Speet, calls the initiatives under consideration “astounding,” noting that the “industries represented in the submissions demonstrate the wide-ranging and deeply positive impact that the work of international associations has when it comes to finding solutions to societal challenges.”

A panel of judges will decide early this fall which association will win the $7,500 prize money. The organizations on the shortlist include:

• African Women in Leadership Organisation

• Down Syndrome International

• European Association for Palliative Care

• International Actuarial Association

• International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation

• International Council on Social Welfare

• The International Society for Music Education

• The International Society for the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect

• Society for Ecological Restoration

• Soroptimist International

• Union for International Cancer Control

• World Environmental Education Congress Network

In 2017, The International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis won the inaugural Incredible Impacts Program for its campaign to shine a light on the often-misunderstood condition of thrombosis. The society’s World Thrombosis Day campaign included more than 8,200 awareness events across the globe.

“We hope that this year’s superb entries inspire other associations and meeting planners to consider how they can create a legacy with their meetings and leave a long-lasting impact on their host destinations,” said ICCA’s Speet.