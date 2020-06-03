Sin City Becomes Safe City

Hotels and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip are poised to reopen to the public, after a directive from the Nevada governor aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus closed them on March 18. Phase two of the city’s Roadmap to Recovery began on May 29 reopening certain businesses, and this week some large meeting hotels will open their doors with enhanced hygiene measures.

For the most part, the measures will not interfere with guests’ activities; they include additional hand-washing stations and increased sanitization of rooms and high-touch areas. Businesses will require both employees and guests to wear masks, and will provide them to those who arrive without suitable face coverings.

The Wynn and Encore will both open June 4 with thermal screening technology deployed at all entrances to monitor visitors for temperatures of 100.4 degrees and higher.

While there is some doubt about the efficacy of thermal screening, Wynn management based the decision on its experience with the technology at the Wynn Macau. The 30-page Wynn Las Vegas Health & Disinfection Program details all the safety measures the properties are investing in, and below are some of the steps hotel management will take, including reporting individuals to the Southern Nevada Health District if a visitor is found to have a temperature.



Screening & Case Reporting Protocol

Entry Screening

Non-invasive thermal cameras will be placed at each entry point to the resort. Any person displaying a temperature above 100.4°F or above or displaying or complaining of a cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, a new loss of taste or smell, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or other known symptoms of COVID-19 or will be discreetly offered a secondary screening.

Employees participating in a secondary screening are to follow proper hand hygiene and apply appropriate PPE, including a surgical mask and eye protection, before engaging with the visitor.

Secondary Screening

The visitor displaying an elevated temperature or other known symptom of COVID-19 will be escorted to a designated, private and isolated area and provided with PPE.

An EMT or security officer will use a temporal thermometer to record a second temperature reading (allowing at least 10 minutes between the first and second temperature readings) and will ask the visitor the following questions:

Do you have a new cough that you cannot attribute to another health condition?

Do you have new shortness of breath that you cannot attribute to another health condition?

Do you have any two of the following symptoms: Fever (100.4° F or above), chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell?

Have you come into close contact (within 6 feet) of someone who has a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis in the last 14 days?

If the visitor refuses the Secondary Screening, they will be denied entry to the property and provided a COVID-19 information card.

Visitors with Elevated Temperature or COVID-19 Symptoms

If the Secondary Screening confirms that the visitor has a temperature of 100.4°F or above, is displaying or complaining of the known symptoms of COVID-19, or otherwise answers any of the questions in the affirmative, a visitor who is not a confirmed hotel guest will be denied entry** to the property and be directed towards medical care and provided with resources and recommendations based on CDC and local health authority guidelines.

A Security Supervisor will collect basic visitor information including the name of the visitor and their place of residence.

If a visitor refuses to provide information or cooperate with Security, the visitor will be denied entry to the property.

**See additional procedures below for hotel guests

SNHD Reporting

The Preliminary Investigator handling the case will immediately notify the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) at (702) 759-1300 Option 2 and advise the operator that there is a possible case of COVID-19.

The Preliminary Investigator will also inform the SNHD if the visitor is requesting medical care, refusing to cooperate and leaving the property, of any visible symptoms and the results of questioning.

Hotel Guests (skip to Transportation for employees and nonresident guests)

If a visitor is a confirmed hotel guest from out of town and has an elevated temperature or otherwise answers the questions affirmatively, the guest will be offered the following options (all in direct coordination with SNHD):

1. If the hotel guest does not wish to check-in, a Security Supervisor will be called to advise the guest of the option to either seek medical attention on their own or, if they have private transportation, to return to their residence in another jurisdiction. In either case, the Security Supervisor will advise the SNHD of the visitor’s intent to seek medical attention or return to their residence in another jurisdiction.

2. If the hotel guest wishes to check-in, the guest will be required to self-quarantine in the guest room until an onsite test can be administered and the results received:

a) A Security Supervisor will be called to escort the guest and explain the remainder of the process in coordination with SNHD guidance.

b) The Security Supervisor will control the elevator to ensure no other visitors use the same cabin.

c) The SCC will notify PAD and the elevator will be returned to service only after properly disinfected by PAD.

d) The guest will be required to self-quarantine by staying inside their hotel room pending the results of testing (to be provided in coordination with UMC in the guest’s hotel room).

e) The SCC will notify the Hotel Manager on Duty to pin the room and not permit access until proper medical clearance is given and the room is properly disinfected.

f) Housekeeping service will be suspended (amenities will be delivered to the outside of the room upon request).

g) In Room Dining will be available using contactless delivery and single-use, disposable service ware.

h) As may be directed by the SNHD on a case-by-case basis, a guest who tests positive for COVID-19 will be transported for medical care, private accommodation, or other lodging.

3. A hotel guest who exhibits signs of COVID-19 subsequent to check-in may self-quarantine in the guest room until an onsite test can be administered and the results received:

a) A Security Supervisor will be called to escort the guest for the remainder of the process.

b) The guest will be provided appropriate PPE (if not already wearing) and escorted directly to their room.

c) The Security Supervisor will control the elevator to ensure no other visitors use the same cabin.

d) The SCC will notify PAD and the elevator will be returned to service only after properly disinfected by PAD.

e) The guest will be required to self-quarantine by staying inside their hotel room pending the results of testing (to be provided in coordination with UMC in the guest’s hotel room).

f) The SCC will notify the Hotel Manager on Duty to pin the room and not permit access until medical clearance is given and the room is properly disinfected.

g) Housekeeping service will be suspended (amenities will be delivered to the outside of the room upon request).

h) In Room Dining will be available using contactless delivery and single-use, disposable service ware.

i) As may be directed by the SNHD on a case-by-case basis, a guest who tests positive for COVID-19 will be transported for medical care, private accommodation, or other lodging.

4. A hotel guest who exhibits signs of COVID-19 subsequent to check-in who does not wish to self-quarantine or be tested onsite may return to their room to collect their belongings and to check out:

a) A Security Supervisor will be called to escort the guest for the remainder of the process.

b) The guest will be provided appropriate PPE (if not already wearing) and escorted directly to their room.

c) The Security Supervisor will control the elevator to ensure no other visitors use the same cabin.

d) The SCC will notify PAD and the elevator will be returned to service only after properly disinfected by PAD.

e) The SCC will notify the Hotel Manager on Duty to pin the room and not permit access until the belongings have been retrieved and the room is properly disinfected (as if the guest tested positive for COVID-19).

f) The SNHD will be advised of the circumstances of the guest’s decision not to be tested onsite and will be given as much information regarding the guest as available.

5. If a hotel guest who exhibits signs of COVID-19 requests to leave the property to seek medical attention, or such attention is medically required and does not wish to or cannot return to their hotel room to collect their belongings:

a) The SCC will notify the Hotel Manager on Duty to pin the room and not permit access until proper medical clearance is given and/or the room is properly disinfected.

b) The guest’s belongings will remain in the room until security can arrange for the safe removal and secure storage of the belongings in sealed bags or suitcases. The exterior of each bag and suitcase will be disinfected before it is transported.

c) Guest belongings will remain in secure on property storage until the guest or SNHD can retrieve the belongings.

d) Hotel Management will determine the best course of action to handle the outstanding folio on a case by case basis.

e) The room will be properly disinfected (as if the guest tested positive for COVID-19.

6. Guests who have previously displayed an elevated temperature who seek medical treatment on their own may NOT return to the resort until they have been medically cleared. Once proper medical clearance is given, they may return to their room (if still checked-in).

7. If the Guest with an elevated temperature or known symptoms is sharing the room or has had close contact with other visitors:

a) The Security Supervisor will determine room shares and close contact guests traveling with the elevated temperature guest. The full protocol will be followed beginning with a secondary screening for all close contacts.

b) Follow SNHD guidance on required isolation or quarantine procedures for close contacts as appropriate.

c) If a room is being used for self-isolation the SCC will inform Hotel Management and CDC and local health authority guidelines will be followed for all additional contact with the guest and service to the room.