Zoom Makes 2 Moves to Get in on More Hybrid Meetings

In early November, meetings-tech bigwig Cvent and virtual-events provider Zoom announced a partnership where Cvent clients will be able to integrate the Zoom Events platform into their meetings to streamline the experience for both planners and virtual attendees.



“In today’s event environment, an organization’s total event portfolio includes a blend of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events to maximize attendee engagement, reach, and overall impact,” notes Patrick Smith, chief marketing officer for Cvent. “But without the right technology partners, organizations often struggle to effectively manage and execute their more complex hybrid experiences. Zoom recognized this area of opportunity, and we’re excited to work with them to help our mutual clients deliver world-class hybrid experiences.”



The new combined solution can be seen firsthand at Zoomtopia, the firm’s hybrid-format user conference. Part of the event happened on November 8 and 9, while the rest will take place on Thursday, November 17. Organizations will be able to leverage the same capabilities used by Zoomtopia through Cvent’s app, which will soon available in the Zoom App Marketplace.



Meetings at the Movies

In another development, Zoom has teamed up with AMC Theatres to allow at least 17 AMC locations around the country to become “Zoom Rooms” sometime in 2023, where business groups can gather to participate in events taking place in other locations.



Users of the “Zoom Rooms at AMC” program will be able to book online and select their preferred theaters and meeting times, given that business hours on weekdays are when movie theaters see the least traffic. Groups will receive a three-hour block of time to virtually host their event at selected theaters in multiple markets. AMC and Zoom will provide the necessary equipment for a fully functional “Zoom Rooms” experience, and the quality of audio and video will be nearly the same as Hollywood films. Typical auditorium sizes will range between 75 and 150 oversized seats, depending on market.



At participating AMC Theatres complexes, the public space outside the doors of individual theaters can be made private for attendees to mingle in person before and after virtual sessions. Additional services available for a fee will include concierge-style service for meeting needs, food and beverage offerings, and post-event movie viewings.