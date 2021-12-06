When Instinct Trumps Research

Sometimes, the gut of a veteran convention organizer can be more insightful than a stack of demographic surveys and other attendee analytics.



Case in point: The inaugural Anime Frontier show took place in Fort Worth, Texas, last week for thousands of Japanese-anime fans plus more than 100 anime companies and publishers who had a presence on the show floor.



To learn the reasons why the planner, Peter Tatara, and his team thought the cowboy-culture ambience of Fort Worth would attract folks whose cultural interests seem so different from that, read this article from Fort Worth magazine.