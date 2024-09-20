Three Activations You Can Borrow from Dreamforce

With a national-park campground theme and a focus on artificial intelligence’s uses and benefits, Dreamforce ’24 was a hot ticket, drawing more than 45,000 people to the Moscone Center in San Francisco from September 17 to 19.



In between the keynote sessions featuring high-profile players such as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and California Governor Gavin Newsom (in photo), attendees walked an indoor and outdoor show floor featuring a combination of high-tech and low-tech activations designed to capture their attention. Here are three that planners could easily use at their own events.



Youth correspondents. While many event hosts create video content by having someone interview attendees on the show floor, Dreamforce attendees saw one well-dressed grade-school student engage attendees to ask about their show experience and their thoughts on industry topics.



The novelty of seeing a suit-clad child approach and ask legitimate business questions is sure to stop more attendees in their tracks and get them to interact than if the interviewer were an adult. After all, who wants to say ‘no’ to a cute kid?



Old-school idea stations. In a sea of attendees frequently looking down at their phones and tablets as they walk the show floor, something that got them to pause and engage was an old-fashioned cork bulletin board with handwritten notepad pages pinned to it. At the top of the board was a sign: Idea Wall. Attendees stopped to look at what was posted and snap photos of the ideas that resonated with them, while others took time to contribute their own ideas. Overall, a great conversation starter.



Putt-putt golf. While having a single hole to use for a putting competition with prizes is a decent idea, having two parallel holes featuring interesting design plus décor and props related to an exhibitor's or sponsor's message will keep people engaged for a bit longer—but not so long that they choose not to partake.