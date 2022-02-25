Is Sustainable Swag Really Possible?

Let’s face it, gift-giving is tricky. One person’s treasure is another’s trash. But when it comes to meeting giveaways, the scale often tips toward trash, with too many tchotchkes littering attendees’ guest rooms when they head to the airport.



What’s a gift-buying planner to do? Use these rules thumb to reduce the carbon footprint of your giveaways:

• Find things that are made locally so shipping is more sustainable.

• Avoid gifts that need heavy packaging, which immediately ends up in a landfill.

• Consider what the object is made of. Bamboo is one preferred eco-friendly material. Plastic is a no-no.

• If you give away apparel, look for products made of ethically sourced, organic material. Consider skipping the logo so that the garment has a longer life.

• If you have to ship the gift, avoid overnight delivery and consider buying offsets to cover the carbon footprint of the shipping.