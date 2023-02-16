Speaker Spotlight: Agnes “AC” Canonica, CMP, CMM, HMCC

Agnes “AC” Canonica, CMP, CMM, HMCC, has a long view of the events industry. Currently vice president, corporate at MCI USA, her meetings and incentives career goes back decades. She’ll bring that experience to Catersource + The Special Event with her session on the blending of the meeting-planning and event-marketing roles.

For the March 27-30 conference at the Orlando Orange County Convention Center, Canonica is leading a session titled “The Evolution of Today’s Meeting Planner: Where Logistics & Marketing Are Becoming One.”

Stakeholders, Canonica says, look to their planners for help standing apart from competitors, but that goal is not achieved only by flawless logistics. There’s been an “undeniable shift toward event marketing,” she says, and her session will help attendees learn how to look at the bigger picture and understand the goals and big ideas that can help create an event that elevates a brand.

Canonica is a thought leader and a global citizen; she was born in France and lived in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and St. Martin before coming to the U.S. in 1981. She had roles with George P. Johnson Company, Meetings & Incentives Worldwide, MD Events, and Advanced Health Media before joining MCI USA in 2017 to lead the Corporate Meetings & Events Division across multiple industry sectors.



She’ll also be presenting a second session at Catersource + The Special Event titled “Four Pillars for Taking Your Events from Good to Unforgettable.” The full education schedule for the show is available here.