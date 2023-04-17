Seeking Innovators, Experts, and Educators in Meeting Planning

Session proposals are now being accepted for the MeetingsNet track at CaterSource + The Special Event show happening February 12 to 15, 2024, in Austin, Texas.

Whether your meetings specialty is event design, contract negotiations, operations management, sustainability, risk management, virtual events, speaker trends, food & beverage, or something else entirely, our call for speakers is seeking fresh voices to educate and spark new ideas for meetings and conventions.

We invite you to submit an idea for an informative session, sharing meeting expertise or research that can help event professionals to succeed.

Find out more about the show, the audience, and the submission process here. Strong proposals will include actionable takeaways for attendees, deep understanding of the meeting industry, and the promise of an engaging or inspiring delivery. The deadline for is June 16.

Don’t miss this opportunity to share your expertise and to build and nurture your network.

If you have any questions about our call for speakers, please contact Sue Hatch, MeetingsNet’s content director, at [email protected].