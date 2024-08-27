Security Breaches at Meetings: Evolving Tactics

While the general consensus is that the Democratic National Convention was a success for the U.S. Democratic Party—even with the last-minute changes that refocused the event’s content and speakers on a new party leader—there was at least one alarming security pitfall that affected a notable session.



On Wednesday, August 21, day three of the four-day event, a breakout room at the Fairmont Chicago that was to host a 7 a.m. breakfast for Democratic delegates and officials—likely including U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttegieg—was quietly breached by protestors. On several tables that were pre-set with food and beverages, the protestors dumped out small boxes containing live crickets and maggots. The unpleasant act was discovered by the first attendees to enter the room at 6:45.



According to an article in the New York Post, Haley Robles, a spokesperson for the Fairmont Chicago, told local television station WGN later that day: “We can confirm that a group of individuals caused a disruption at a DNC-related breakfast event at our hotel. Our team acted immediately to clean and sanitize the area, ensuring that the event could continue without further incident.”



A spokesperson for the city of Chicago added that “multiple unknown female offenders are alleged to have entered [the hotel] and began placing objects onto tables containing food. They are believed to have then left the area. One victim was treated and released on scene. Along with the Chicago Police Department, the FBI’s Chicago office is assisting in the investigation.”



Should the session’s planners have considered the possibility of such an incident? Perhaps. The Post article noted that the same tactic was used by activists during a July meeting at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C., protesting the visiting delegation of Benjamin Netanyahu, prime minister of Israel. Activists who oppose the Israeli invasion of Gaza were also present in large numbers outside the main venues for the Democratic convention.



According to the Wikipedia page for the 2024 Democratic National Convention, “there were two official venues for the convention: the McCormick Place convention center (with lighter security) hosted dozens of exhibitions, meetings, and receptions, mostly during the daytime; and the United Center (with heavy security) hosted the official business sessions and the main speakers.”



There is no word on the security protocols that were in place at the various hotels where Democratic officials and state delegates were staying. But for event planners at other organizations who might encounter protestors seeking to cause disruption, property damage, or personal harm, this incident proves that there must be a safety, security, and crisis-response plan for every venue related to an event.



New Handbook for Event Risk and Crisis Management



