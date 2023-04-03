Skip navigation
2023 SEARCH Foundation Board of Directors, with chairwoman Kate Patay center.
Meeting Planning Toolbox

SEARCH Foundation Hits Giving Records

The organization, formed in 1997 as a safety net for people in the events, meetings, and catering industries, continues to raise funds—and hopes—during tough times.

The SEARCH Foundation has hit a remarkable milestone. The 26-year-old organization that assists meeting, event, and catering professionals during times of crisis has now distributed over $1 million to industry colleagues in need.

Kate Patay, CPCE, current chairwoman for the foundation, announced that news on Global Meetings Industry Day at the Catersource + The Special Event Gala Awards celebration in Orlando. She also revealed the 501c3 organization had raised $100,000 to help refill its coffers at its fundraiser the previous evening.

Not surprisingly, 2022 was a record year in terms of the number of people the SEARCH Foundation supported. It helped more than 40 families and individuals with distributions of $199,000. 

Patay, director of engagement at Terramar, a DMC Network Company, was on stage at Catersource + The Special Event accepting the Richard Carbotti Humanitarianism Award for her volunteer work with SEARCH Foundation. Other leaders honored that night included ALHI’s Michael Dominguez, who was named MeetingsNet’s inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award winner; Michael Cerbelli, Cerbelli Creative, who was presented with The Special Event Lifetime Achievement Award; and Warren Dietel, Puff ‘n Stuff Catering, who took home the Michael Roman Lifetime Achievement Award.

TAGS: Global Events Planning
