SparkSherrif1023.jpg
PCMA President and CEO Sherrif Karamat speaks about Spark at the IMEX America show in Las Vegas on October 17 alongside Junior Tauvaa, PCMA's chief business officer.
Meeting Planning Toolbox

Pricing Unveiled for Meetings Industry’s A.I. Tool

Known as Spark, the planning-specific platform will maintain a free version along with a paid version offering enhanced features that rolls out on October 23.

After conducting five months of beta testing and building its datasets from the input of more than 3,000 planners and industry suppliers, the Professional Convention Management Association and event-technology firm Gevme will unveil the full version of Spark—an A.I. platform designed specifically for the business-events industry—on October 23.

The announcement was made by Sherrif Karamat, president and CEO of PCMA, during an October 17 press conference at the IMEX America conference and exhibition in Las Vegas.

Junior Tauvaa, chief business officer for PCMA, followed Karamat at the podium to announce the pricing for the full version of Spark: The Professional License for individual users will be $19 per month or $199 per year. However, a Starter License for individual users will continue to be free; a user need only register at Sparkit.ai to obtain a Starter License. Among other enhancements, the paid version of Spark will have more data-analytics ability than the free version to aid planners with post-event measurement.

To understand all of Spark’s capabilities for helping planners with various event-related tasks, read this article on MeetingsNet’s website.

In addition, the November/December edition of MeetingsNet’s digital magazine will present a comprehensive article on how early-adopting planners are using Spark, ChatGPT, and other A.I. platforms to build out their events. Look for that digital-magazine edition on MeetingsNet.com starting on November 1.

TAGS: Event Tech & Virtual Meetings
