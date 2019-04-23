New Portal Provides Partnerships for Event Transportation, Staffing

Aventri, formerly eTouches, has announced a new partnership that can help meeting planners take one critical thing off their to-do lists. Uber for Business vouchers are now available on Aventri’s web-based tool so that attendees can arrange transportation at their convenience instead of depending on planners or group transportation. Attendees can download vouchers to leave an event early, or pool with other attendees staying at the same hotel to avoid a slow bus ride to several locations before reaching their destination.

The announcement from the Norwalk, Conn.-based company coincides with the launch of Aventri Marketplace, a suite of partnerships whose products work with Aventri event management software to cover many aspects of the meetings process. Planners can now easily find add-on services that will work with their main planning platform; for example, Scensio EventBots to answer attendee questions, CardConnect for payment solutions, and Plannernet to hire event professionals in dozens of countries.



Brad Langley, vice president, channel and partner management at Aventri, said the new portal offers “easy access to the top providers that planners need as they build out their events,” noting that all partners are pre-screened for data security compliance and easy deployment.