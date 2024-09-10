Skip navigation
Meeting Planning Toolbox

Max Engagement: Corporate Meeting, Festival Feel

An inside look at one tech company’s annual sales kickoff that hit the mark by borrowing from the world of art and music events.

When Quest Software partnered with production company edgefactory to build out its 2024 sales meeting, the idea was to craft an event that was more like an art and music festival than a corporate event.

Here are the sights, sounds, and activations, that helped the four-day gathering sustain a high-energy atmosphere that kept the 1,200 attendees wondering: What’s next?

How many of these ideas would work for your event?

