Major Hotel Chain Bolsters Event-Planning Support Program

On April 1, Hyatt Hotels unveiled a revised version of its event-planning program called Together by Hyatt, adding new elements that address sustainability practices, meeting-space layouts, technology applications, food-and-beverage services, and more for each of its U.S. hotels.



Originally launched in mid-2021 as a set of tools for planners who had attendee care and safety as their top priority during the Covid pandemic, Together by Hyatt has broadened into other areas to make event coordination easier.



What’s new to the program are Event Experiences Guides, which offer property-specific planning resources including capacity charts and floor plans of event spaces, technology options for hybrid events, Swapcard and other tech options for attendee navigation and interaction during the event, group F&B menus, sustainability fact sheets, well-being experience options, and time-saving event success guidelines.



Together by Hyatt is now available at all Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Andaz, Park Hyatt, Thompson Hotels, and Hyatt Centric properties in the United States. Hyatt hotels in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Pacific Asia will have the new platform by the end of the year, while Hyatt Place and Hyatt House properties will launch this platform in the U.S. sometime in 2024.



There is one catch to the new program: Rather than having these event guides available on each hotel’s website, Hyatt stated in a press release that “planners should reach out to a specific property’s events team to gain access to the new guide.”