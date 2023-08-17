Skip navigation
Meeting Planning Toolbox

Killing It! Event-Related Companies on the Fast Track

At least 11 meeting and event-related companies are featured in this year’s Inc. 5000, an Inc. magazine ranking of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S.—including number two on the list.

A group-transportation service is the second-fastest-growing company in the U.S., according to the 2023 edition of Inc. magazine’s celebrated list of high-flying firms.

The Inc. 5000, a ranking of privately owned U.S. companies based on revenue growth, is led by a healthcare management company, but a close second is a group-transportation platform that meeting and event planners may want to know about if they don’t already: CharterUp.

The Austin, Texas-based company, launched in 2018, allows users to procure buses, track payments, and manage riders. It had a spectacular three-year revenue growth record of 111,130 percent, now operates in 25 cities, and counts Google, Apple, and Amazon among its clients, according to its website.

While CharterUp is a standout for its number-two spot on the Inc. 5000, here are some of the other meetings-industry companies that made the 2023 list.

No. 72: VOLO Events Agency
Atlanta-based company launched in 2010 produces events, celebrity music specials, and immersive event experiences.
Three-Year Growth: 6,545%

No. 124: Confetti
Boca Raton, Fla.-based company launched in 2017 offers a virtual-event booking platform focused on team building and corporate experiences.
Three-Year Growth: 3,885%

No. 1,130: Balloon Therapy
Launched in 2019, this Dallas-based balloon-garland fabricator and installer specializes in designs for large and small events.
Three-Year Growth: 523%

No. 1,132: Global Evento
The St. Louis, Mo.-based corporate and event gifting company launched in 2017.
Three-Year Growth: 523%

No. 1,365: Access
This is the fifth time since 2013 that the San Diego-based, women-owned destination management company has made the Inc. 5000 list.
Three-Year Growth: 428%

No. 3,206: JR Global Events
The woman-owned, Philadelphia-based company helps clients plan and host meetings and events.
Three-Year Growth: 160%

No. 3,360 NOLA DMC
Launched in 2016, this New Orleans destination management company specializes in the design and implementation of events, activities, tours, transportation, and program logistics.
Three-Year Growth: 150%

No. 3,526: Seven Hills Global
This is the second year in a row that the Delray Beach, Fla., company, specializing in virtual events, VIP experiences, and destination trips, has made the Inc. 5000 list.
Three-Year Growth: 140%

No. 4,155: Conference Catalysts
The Gainesville, Fla., company works with associations to improve communications and run world-class events.
Three-Year Growth: 108%

No. 4,425: All American Entertainment
This is the second year on the Inc. 5000 list for the Durham, N.C., agency representing event professionals and meeting planners in securing speakers, celebrities, and entertainers.
Three-Year Growth: 96%

TAGS: Speakers & Entertainment Corporate Meetings & Events Association Conventions and Expos
