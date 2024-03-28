Skip navigation
Informa Consolidates Its Business-Events Media Portfolio

MeetingsNet has joined a new family, without leaving home.

With a reorganization at Informa, MeetingsNet is now aligned with Connect Meetings, a portfolio of events and media outlets serving the global business-events industry.

Led by Managing Partner Matt Johnson, Connect offers national shows for meeting professionals in the corporate, association, sports, diversity, faith, and travel sectors, as well as other region-specific meetings- and hospitality-focused events.

In addition to MeetingsNet, Connect’s media brands include BizBash, Trade Show News Network, Corporate Event News, and Exhibit News Now.

“Connect and its affiliated brands aim to establish themselves as the ultimate and essential hub of knowledge for event professionals,” said Johnson.

“MeetingsNet, with a digital magazine, daily e-newsletter, and specialty newsletters for the life-sciences and association sectors, is thrilled to partner with the respected brands under the Connect umbrella to deliver news, professional education, and networking across the business-events spectrum,” said Sue Hatch, content director for MeetingsNet. “We want to continue to deliver information, analysis, and experiences that help meeting professionals succeed, and now we're part of a portfolio of brands with that shared goal.”

 

