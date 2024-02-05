Skip navigation
Menu
world_cup.jpg
Lionel Messi (center), captain of the Argentinian team that won the World Cup in 2022, stretches for the ball.
Meeting Planning Toolbox

Forward Planning Note: World Cup Cities and Dates Announced

The FIFA World Cup is coming to North American in 2026. Here are the 16 cities in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico that will host games.

One of the first things an event organizer needs to do when picking future conference dates is consult a calendar. Besides avoiding major holidays and holy days, planners might want to avoid the traffic, hassles, and high prices around, for example, the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this July, Mardi Gras or the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans, inauguration day in Washington, D.C., or any of a number of major local and regional events.

Here’s another to add to the list: the 2026 FIFA World Cup, for which the United States is one of the hosts. The game schedule was recently announced, with the opening U.S. game set for June 12 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles; the championship game at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on July 19; and dozens of matches in between. (View the match schedule here.)

A total of 108 matches will be played across 16 cities in Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. for World Cup 2026. In the U.S., the host cities are Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Kansas City, Atlanta, Miami, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, and East Rutherford, N.J. The World Cup was last held in the U.S. in 1994.

In Mexico, matches will be held in Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey. In Canada, games will be in Vancouver and Toronto.

Whether you want to avoid the crowds or head toward the energy of a world-class sporting event, forewarned is forearmed.

 

 

 

TAGS: Global Meetings
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
MtgTrends0224.jpg
Key Takeaways from Knowland’s 2024 Meetings-Industry Report
Feb 02, 2024
Screen Shot 2024-01-22 at 2.58.38 PM.png
4 Takeaways from Big Attendee-Preferences Survey
Jan 22, 2024
PCMAClimateTechSummit0124.png
Event-Sustainability Conference Set for October Debut
Jan 19, 2024
Clintons0124.jpg
Hillary Clinton’s Decision-Making Lessons for Meeting Planners
Jan 11, 2024