GettyImages-470340479.jpg
Meeting Planning Toolbox

Food for Thought: Brain-Boosting Culinary Options

Meals at corporate events need to satisfy on taste, presentation, and mental nourishment. Here are a few interesting ideas from a boutique F&B consultancy.

When it’s mealtime during a corporate event, attendees are looking forward to hearty, pleasurable dishes. However, meeting hosts need attendees to stay energized and productive throughout the day, and a lot of the usual menu choices are simply recipes for attendee sluggishness an hour or so afterward.

The needs and desires of both attendees and hosts can be satisfied with the use of different ingredients and serving styles. In an interview conducted by MeetingsNet’s sister publication Special Events, F&B consultancy Flavor Forward Events offers up a couple of ideas that planners could use to jazz up the content and the showmanship served up during meals.

