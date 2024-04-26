F&B Trend: An Elevated Focus on Mocktails

In a nod to two trends among travelers—the desire for tasty but healthy beverages and the desire for destination-specific experiences—Loews Hotels has rolled out a new F&B program across its 26 properties in the U.S. and Canada.



Known as Free Spirited by Loews Hotels, the program is designed to offer more no-alcohol and low-alcohol options than ever before, with a focus on using ingredients and flavor combinations connected to the culture of each destination. Of note to business-event planners: Loews is expanding the program into its hotels’ group-catering menus as early as this summer.



“While we’ve always had non-alcoholic beverage options, across our portfolio we’ve seen an uptick in guests looking for more variety in zero-proof and low-alcohol menus,” Mark Weiss, senior vice president of food & beverage for Loews, recently told Forbes.com. “We are part of a very health-conscious society, and we always want to ensure we have a robust number of offerings for guests that embrace this lifestyle.”



Specifically, “each property has a dedicated mixology team working together on this,” said Weiss. “They will create beverages through the lens of the destination and are sourcing premium local ingredients and products that speak to the hotel’s identity.”



