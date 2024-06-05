Event Agencies Ashfield and WRG Join Forces

Sister companies Ashfield Event Experiences and WRG have merged and rebranded as Emota.



Ashfield, largely focused on event experiences for healthcare meetings, and WRG, which offers strategic and creative capabilities for event experiences, congresses, and exhibitions, are each part of London-based Inizio Engage.



The move comes two years after a June 2022 reorganization in which The Creative Engagement Group (of which AEE was a division) and Ashfield Engage combined to form Inizio Engage.



The new agency will combine resources to serve both the healthcare industry and global brands, with a customer base that currently includes 19 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, according to the company.



Emota’s global managing director is Mark Jackson, who will be supported by Simon Davenport, global head of exhibitions and environments; Katie Coleman, head of meetings & events U.S.; Tripp Mahan, head of live production U.S.; Dan Walker, head of meetings & events U.K.; Saira Dickinson, head of live production U.K.; Katie Streten, global head of creative strategy; and Mark Gass, group chief creative officer.



“We believe that businesses and brands are increasingly defined by the experiences that they create for their stakeholders,” said Russ Lidstone, president of Inizio Engage XD and CMO of Inizio Engage, in a statement. “I’m truly excited to be able to offer scale, creativity, innovation, and delivery excellence to our clients in healthcare and beyond."