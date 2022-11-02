Equity Champion Jason Dunn Named Exec. Dir. of NCBMP

Jason Dunn, one of the most visible leaders working on issues around diversity and equity in the meetings and conventions industry, has been named executive director of the National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals.

Dunn, who had a 17-year career with Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau, left his post as group vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion to head up the Alexandria, Va.-based organization.

Dunn has served on the NCBMP board of directors for many years, including as 2019-2020 chairman when the organization cemented two key relationships: NCBMP announced a five-year strategic partnership in June 2020 with Destinations International that includes working together on an annual destination organization report card that measures diversity and inclusion in the broader hospitality industry. NCBMP also inked a partnership in July 2020 with Meeting Professionals International, which provides MPI-member benefits to NCBMP members, and vice versa.