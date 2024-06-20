Double Impact: Co-Located Event-Tech, Sustainability Shows Set for November

Last November, the inaugural edition of Event Sustainability Live took place as a trial, set within the ExCel London convention and exhibition facility at the same time as the Event Tech Live show. ETL is a 10-year-old event that brings several hundred hosted buyers to the U.K. from North America, Europe, and elsewhere for supplier appointments as well as more than 100 educational sessions.



The reception for the new sustainability show was sufficiently positive that there will be another edition on November 20 and 21 of this year, co-located once again with ETL at ExCel London.



What’s new at Event Sustainability Live for year two: An innovation showcase that “provides a platform for suppliers to present their latest sustainable products and services,” according to Adam Parry, co-founder of both events. With a focus on cost effectiveness, the showcase will enable exhibitors to present their innovations to event organizers and investors seeking sustainability solutions that can be implemented without breaking an event’s budget, Parry adds.



In addition, exhibitors can participate in another new element, the Sustainable Innovation Pitch. This competition allows suppliers to present their sustainable solutions to a panel of industry experts, with significant prizes awarded to the most impactful innovations.



There is a North American version of Event Tech Live held in Las Vegas each spring, but there is no word yet on whether that show will have a version of Event Sustainability Live co-located with it.