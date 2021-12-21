Cvent Partners with ID.me on Health-Verification Tool for Events

Meetings and hospitality technology provider Cvent has rolled out a new offering in collaboration with ID.me, a secure digital-identity network, to bring Covid testing- and vaccination-status verification to U.S. meetings and events in a way that maintains attendee privacy.



With Cvent Health Check, powered by ID.me, event hosts can set specific parameters for attendees’ vaccination proof, testing status, and health-screening results, while attendees maintain control over their personal medical information. After an attendee submits his or her testing and/or vaccination status ahead of an event and those are verified through the system, event credentials are then displayed through a digital image on the attendee’s mobile device. No user information is passed between ID.me and Cvent, ensuring that event hosts are not storing or accessing attendees’ health data.



“Anyone considering attending an in-person meeting during the pandemic wants to know that they will be in a safe environment, and in many cases that means health checks and vaccine verifications,” said Mark Lockwood, general manager, commercial sector, for ID.me. “Our partnership with Cvent is enabling meeting hosts to simplify health checks and vaccination-verification processes while meeting the highest levels of security and data privacy.”