Are Airline Issues Complicating 2022 Events? A Planner Survey

Take our brief survey now and let us know if rising airfares and schedule disruptions are affecting your planning.

When it comes to the U.S. airline industry in 2022, the headlines have become unsettling. A sampling from just the past week:

“Travel Armageddon Continues as Flight Delays, Cancellations Pile Up” –USA Today

“Staff shortages Threaten to Ruin Summer Travel” –Bloomberg News

“Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Meets with Airlines Over Fresh Round of Delays” –The Washington Post

What does this situation mean for how corporate and association events are planned and executed for the rest of 2022? Take our survey now to provide your organization’s perspective, and then read the results from our planner respondents at MeetingsNet.com on Monday, June 27.

Open until 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 23, the survey consists of just six short questions. We’d love for you to participate!

Click here to take the survey.

 

