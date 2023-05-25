A.I. for Business Events: Two New Developments

Meetings-technology firm Cvent announced in late May the launch of what it calls AI Writing Assistant, a tool that uses generative artificial intelligence to help event professionals and marketers produce on-brand, engaging event-related content in less time.



AI Writing Assistant uses natural-language processing technology for users’ questions and prompts to create content for an event’s website, marketing messages, session descriptions, video summaries, request-for-proposal responses for sourcing venues, and other event needs. The tool’s algorithm adapts to user guidelines, such as formal, enthusiastic, playful, concise, verbose, and others, to create content that matches the organization’s brand tone and voice.



The new feature is available across the firm's event marketing and management platform, in areas including attendee hub, registration, and Cvent supplier network, among others.



“We’re confident this will be a game-changer for planners and marketers who are looking to maximize output with minimal effort,” said McNeel Keenan, Cvent’s vice president of product management. “This is just the tip of the iceberg as we continue to embrace the A.I. and machine-learning revolution to enhance our platform.”



Another A.I. development in the meetings business comes from Gevme, an event-technology provider for the Asia-Pacific region, and the Professional Convention Management Association. During the IMEX Frankfurt show held May 23 to 26 in Germany, the two organizations announced a joint effort called Project Spark, a research and educational initiative to discover the impact of generative A.I. on the business events industry. Under this initiative, A.I and machine learning will be tested for various practical applications across the scope of business events to understand the impact on workforce productivity.



In its first phase, Project Spark offers business-event strategists access to a generative A.I. platform designed to increase efficiency in achieving event goals. This is supported by educational content and engagement sessions to aid planners in the learning process, including an online community to foster collaborative research evolution.



Those who wish to be part of this initiative are invited to visit Project Spark and join the community waitlist. Participants in the research phase will experience an early version of an A.I. platform still under development. The platform aims to help event professionals get far along on routine event-planning tasks quickly, leaving more time for strategic work.



“A.I. in the business-events industry is just beginning, but we cannot define its future without our global community,” said PCMA President and CEO Sherrif Karamat at IMEX Frankfurt. “We believe business events are about creating social and economic transformation. Properly channeled, A.I. has the potential to empower each of us to accelerate innovation and progress for our audiences, our businesses, and our careers.”



“Project Spark is the starting point to explore, together, the challenge of adopting new AI technology and better understand how disruptive technology will enhance the power of the human connections our industry creates,” added Gevme CEO Veemal Gungadin. “A.I. isn’t out to take jobs from event professionals, but to boost their skills. It makes tough tasks simpler and turns ordinary work into something special.”



The progress of Project Spark will be shared on June 26 during PCMA’s Educon 2023 conference in Montreal, Canada.