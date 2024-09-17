Ahead of Election Day, Industry Group Rolls Out Educational Resources

With Tuesday, September 17 being National Voter Registration Day, the Exhibitions & Conferences Alliance—a coalition of professional, industry, and labor associations from across the business-events industry—unveiled an educational outlet for event planners and suppliers called ECA Votes.



The goal of this new initiative is to help those who work on business events to understand which industry priorities could be affected by the results of the federal and state elections happening across the country on November 5. From that, ECA seeks to “empower everyone in the industry to make their voices heard on election day.”



First, the ECA Votes website offers direct voter registration thanks to its partnership with Vote.org. In addition, the platform offers free educational resources specifically for those in the business-events field.



The site has nonpartisan information on key industry priorities such as tax reform, inbound U.S. travel and visa-approval times, the future workforce in hospitality and other event-related industries, and sustainability.



Supplementing this are three free webinars—on October 15 and 29 as well as November 12, a week after voting—“that will go beyond the headlines to talk about how the election results will impact our industry going forward,” according to a press release.



“What happens at the ballot box this November will help shape the direction of the business events industry in 2025 and beyond,” said Tommy Goodwin, vice president of ECA. “That’s why we need everyone in the industry to get involved, and ECA Votes will help them do that.”



Related reading: ECA Unveils New Way to Highlight the Economic Power of Events



Don't miss a thing: Sign up for our e-newsletters HERE.

And join the industry conversation: Connect with us on LinkedIn.