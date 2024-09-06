4 Event Lessons from Taylor Swift’s “Eras” Tour

On August 20, my daughter Sofia and I attended the final show of the European leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour—the fifth night that Taylor played to a sellout crowd at London’s massive Wembley Stadium.



Saying that the show was an unforgettable experience feels like an understatement. Both the performance and the production were brilliant, reaffirming that Taylor is not just a musical icon; she is a master event orchestrator in every sense.



As the post-concert glow faded, I found myself reflecting on what made the experience so extraordinary even to someone who has planned and executed events for more than 25 years. The beautiful thing about live events is that there’s always something new to learn, or at least be reminded of, when it comes to crafting memorable experiences.



First, I became fully aware of Taylor’s rare combination of musical talent, theatrical flair, and emotional intelligence. But what is it specifically that she does so well, and how can other organizations apply her strategies to keep attendees, clients, and supporters coming back for more? Here are four takeaways I gleaned from Taylor’s event magic.



Demonstrating that experience is everything. From the moment the concert began, it was clear that the guest experience was a top priority. Taylor’s reputation for creating unforgettable moments for her fans is well known, but having that immersive experience in a venue as large as Wembley—with 92,000 others—was next level. And there was another important factor: Clear signage and an army of friendly staff made navigating the areas both outside the stadium (in photo) and inside the stadium effortless, keeping the audience’s mood relaxed and festive.



The takeaway: A seamless, memorable guest experience is crucial for fostering loyalty. Make your audience feel valued, and they’ll return.



Cultivating engagement. Taylor is famous for fostering fan engagement, whether through friendship bracelets ahead of the show or interactive moments during the show. Outside Wembley, we saw fans looking at each other’s friendship bracelets and making trades, which made this huge crowd a warm, connected community. Then when entering the venue, each attendee received a light-up bracelet that synced with the show’s lighting and pacing, ensuring everyone felt like part of the experience. As Taylor herself said, “I want to see every person in the room.”



The takeaway: Building a sense of community and connection is a surefire way to generate energy and goodwill. When people feel included, they’re far more likely to engage and become long-term supporters.



Keeping the excitement alive. One of Taylor’s trademarks is delivering surprises. Whether it’s bringing out celebrity guests (we got to see Florence Welch and Jack Antonoff, at left) or making first-to-know announcements, she keeps the audience on its toes. These unexpected moments create an electric sense of anticipation and ensure the energy stays high throughout the night.



The takeaway: Incorporating an element of surprise into your event adds to the energy and ramps up audience engagement. When people are excited and intrigued, they’ll talk about it long after the event and want to come back for more.



Showing genuine appreciation. One of the most remarkable aspects of Taylor’s performance was her sincere gratitude for her fans. Several times throughout the show, she took time to acknowledge and thank the crowd—from celebrating the enormity of the audience to recognizing those who followed her across multiple cities. Her appreciation was not just directed at the fans but also at her crew and team, which created a sense of inclusivity and genuine warmth.



The takeaway: Never underestimate the power of appreciation. Acknowledge your audience’s time, effort, and loyalty, and make them feel valued. Genuine gratitude goes a long way in fostering long-term relationships.



Christina Serrano Taylor is President & CEO of TaylorMade Experience .

Don't miss a thing: Sign up for our e-newsletters HERE.

And join the industry conversation: Connect with us on LinkedIn.