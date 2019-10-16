Two Minutes with HCEA's Michael Rosenberg

Michael Rosenberg became the new managing director of the Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association in August, just before its annual meeting, HCEAConnect, held August 17 to 20 in Miami. The event brings together healthcare exhibit marketers and medical association meeting/exhibition directors, as well as organizations focused on exhibit design, marketing, and convention services.

We asked Rosenberg, who most recently served as director of member engagement for MCI USA, what was on members’ minds at the show.

MeetingsNet: What are the biggest concerns for the medical association meeting and exhibition planners who are among your attendees?

Rosenberg: We continue to focus strongly on the return on investment for the exhibit industry. HCEAConnect provides data from the Center for Exhibition Industry Research in our presentations, as well as anecdotal examples via our healthcare professionals panel, where actual exhibit hall targets explain what draws them to a show and to specific booths. We're told it's a goldmine of information each year.

MeetingsNet: Which educational sessions at HCEAConnect draw the most attention?

Rosenberg: Our programs focused on future trends are always highly attended. We’ve also heard that our association and corporate roundtables are reason alone for some attendees to travel to the show.

MeetingsNet: Can you discuss any changes HCEA made to the recent annual conference, and why?

Rosenberg: We adapted the schedule with more programming on Sunday to allow for only two days out of the office, based on feedback from last year’s attendees. We are so grateful to our sponsors for supporting several of our networking and fun activities. HCEAConnect is a time for education, but a great deal of the insights and connections do happen at the bar.