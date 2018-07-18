Two Minutes with Betsy Bondurant

Betsy Bondurant, CMM, CTE, president of Bondurant Consulting and a strategic meetings management specialist, has recently added on new responsibilities. She will be heading up U.S. operations for U.K.-based 3Sixty° Healthcare Meetings Consultancy. Bondurant, a frequent industry speaker and MeetingsNet IdeaXchange columnist, brings more than 30 years of industry experience to the job.

MeetingsNet: What’s your pet peeve when it comes to hotels?

Bondurant: My biggest pet peeve, by far, is low light levels, especially near the desk or in the make-up area. Some hotels have perfected lighting in those areas; others seem to think dim lighting is a design feature.

MeetingsNet: Five years from now, what won’t we be doing at exhibitions that we’re doing today?

Bondurant: Going up and down aisles of static displays. The traditional booth will be long gone, replaced by lots of interactivity with whatever the new technology enabler is. Maybe virtual reality? Artificial intelligence?

MeetingsNet: What might someone be surprised to learn about you?

Bondurant: I AM A PARROT HEAD. For those of you not sure what that is, it means I’m a big fan of Jimmy Buffet. One of my favorite lines: “I’ve got to fly to St. Somewhere!”