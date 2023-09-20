Targeted Education at Pharma Forum EMEA and U.S.

The people who organize pharmaceutical and life-sciences events are a breed apart. Sure, they can get a lot out of attending educational meetings aimed at planning professionals in general, but to dig deep into their demanding compliance and reporting challenges requires a birds-of-a-feather conference. That’s where Pharma Forum has made its mark, and the next iteration of the event is November 13 to 15 at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel.



This EMEA-specific Pharma Forum will be co-chaired by Gosia Wesolowska, team leader, global medical and R&D, global meetings & events, AstraZeneca, and Laura Barton, senior manager, events (EMEA), Santen UK Ltd.



A mix of educational and experience-sharing sessions will look at planning challenges and solutions, with a heavy dose of topics that speak directly to pharmaceutical and life-sciences meeting pros, such as:

•Exploring the Workflow Dynamics Between Compliance and Event Management

• Compliance and Regulations for Cross-Border Events

• Best Practices for Menu Planning for Global Life Science Meetings

• Build a Playbook to Manage Global Patient Engagement Events and Programs



The program also includes meeting-industry hot tops such as improving event sustainability, using generative A.I. as part of the meeting-planning process, working around supply-chain challenges, and amplifying diversity and inclusion in events.



Bookending Pharma Forum EMEA are two four-hour certificate programs. On the front end, the Medical Meeting Planners Certificate Program is offered. This medical-meetings basics workshop is aimed at planners with less than three years of experience or those looking for a refresher. On the last day of the conference, attendees can earn their Healthcare Meetings Compliance Certificate. The program offers a broad understanding of the complex pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical-device regulatory environment.



For planners who can’t make it to Amsterdam, Pharma Forum will be held in Tampa, Fla., from March 24 to 27, 2024. Co-chairs for the U.S. conference are Becky Cavanaugh, program director, global meetings and events, Syneos Health, and Cheyenne Nelson, business development director, life sciences, McVeigh Global Meetings and Events.



Both certificate programs will also be available in Tampa, and the agenda is available here.