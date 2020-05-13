Pharma Forum Becomes a Virtual Event in June

The sixteenth annual Pharma Forum, originally scheduled for March 8-11 at the Marriott Marquis in New York, will now take place online from June 15 to 19. Marriott International is the main sponsor, along with a host of meeting destinations and businesses. More than 40 speakers are still scheduled to present during live and on-demand sessions, and the meeting agenda includes an online networking reception hosted by Marriott International and a virtual version of the annual Trailblazer Awards and closing ceremonies. Further, a virtual exhibit hall will present informational videos and give attendees access to company representatives for live chats.

The event is free for corporate, third-party, and association planners in the pharma and medical-device field, and the virtual themes are the same as they were for the in-person event: Embrace inclusion and diversity; elevate meeting experiences; and empower to contribute.

Attendees will be invited to participate in panel discussions by submitting questions in real time and participating in instant polls. Presentations will also be available on demand shortly after the live event. Pharma Forum is using the PartneringONE secure conferencing service for scheduling private meetings between attendees and exhibitors.

Register for the event at Pharma Forum.