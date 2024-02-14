Pharma Forum 2024: Special Elements On and Off Site

When event planners from the pharmaceutical and medical-device sector come together in Tampa, Fla., from March 24 to 27 for Pharma Forum, they will learn from experts, learn from each other, and expand their professional networks. (check out highlights of the educational agenda here.) But attendees will also get to hear about award-winning sustainability and leadership initiatives, sharpen their professional look, and have some off-site fun in the warm weather.



First, the Pharma Forum Award ceremony on the morning of March 27 will recognize two planners for their exceptional work in the areas of environmental stewardship and in spearheading change in their organization. Their stories are sure to inspire the planners in attendance as they navigate sustainability, innovation, and change management within their own companies.



Next, attendees will be able to sharpen their presence across social media and other outlets thanks to Chuck Fazio, who’s known as one of the best headshot photographers in America. Complimentary to Pharma Forum participants is an executive portrait-taking experience where they can be photographed by Fazio and his veteran team.



Here's how that experience will work: Once "touched up" by a makeup professional, each attendee will work with the photographer for three to five poses. The photographer finds the angles and lighting that are most flattering to that attendee, who will see the photos in real time and have final approval on the one they want to use. Then, the high-resolution photo is delivered via email in less than one minute, while each attendee will also take away a printed copy.



While that is sure to be a fun experience, Pharma Forum also offers two off-site excursions to allow planners to enjoy the Florida sunshine. The first is Sunday morning, March 24, when planners can join their colleagues and reps from Visit Tampa Bay to venture along Tampa Bay’s Hillsborough River on a combined land and water adventure. The journey begins in the lobby of the Tampa Marriott Water Street, with a short walk to the Sail Plaza to board the Pirate Water Taxi. Planners can enjoy the views of downtown Tampa on the 30-minute cruise to Armature Works, an indoor-outdoor restaurant and entertainment district. Once there, the group will go to Steelbach, a Southern-inspired kitchen with innovative food and flair, for breakfast. Following the meal, a shuttle will bring the group back to the Tampa Marriott Water Street. Also, this tour will be repeated in the early afternoon for those who arrive in Tampa by midday Sunday.



The second excursion, on Sunday afternoon, involves a stroll down the Riverwalk from the Marriott to the Tampa Bay History Center. There, the group will enjoy a light bite from one of Tampa’s claims to fame, the Columbia Café. The walk continues to the nearby Florida Aquarium, where attendees can explore one of the top-rated aquariums in the United States. After lunch, there will be a street trolley waiting to return attendees to the Marriott.



More details about Pharma Forum experience, including more than two dozen educational sessions, as well as the attendee-registration page can be found here.