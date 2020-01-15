Pharma Forum 2020: HCP Insights, Patient Perspectives, and Networking

Co-hosted by MeetingsNet and show producer CBI, Pharma Forum 2020 is an educational conference for professionals who organize events in the pharmaceutical and life sciences sector. Set at the Marriott Marquis in midtown Manhattan, the March 8-11 event will focus on a wide range of challenges facing pharma and life-sciences event planners, from logistical issues to strategic considerations to regulatory complications.



Pharma Forum 2020 will feature more than two dozen educational sessions across two and a half days. “Our central theme this year is ‘Embrace Inclusion and Diversity, Elevate Meeting Experiences, and Empower to Contribute,’” says Erica Vallecorsa, senior program manager, pharma and life sciences, for CBI. “The keynote speakers we’ve landed will address the various aspects of that theme.”



On Monday, March 9, the AMA Keynote Address, titled “Embrace an Evolving Culture of Diversity and Inclusion,” will be presented by Aletha Maybank, MD, MPH, chief health equity officer and vice president for the American Medical Association. Maybank will discuss the trends, challenges, and opportunities to make medical institutions and society at large more equitable. She will equip attendees with perspectives and solutions on how to move such initiatives forward within their own organizations. Shortly after Maybank’s presentation, former Olympic bobsledder Devon Harris of Jamaica will tell the story of how he rose from the streets of Kingston to become one of his country’s first competitive bobsledders. His perseverance in a challenging environment is a model example for business professionals who must maintain their sense of purpose as they navigate the difficulties in their own work environments



On Tuesday, March 10, the Innovation Keynote Address will come from Sharon Lamberton, deputy vice president, state government advocacy for the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America. She will focus on how disease treatments have evolved over time due to the efforts of bio/pharma companies worldwide. Lamberton will address how research and development is expensive and risky—but with 7,000 medicines currently in the developmental pipeline, the results will be better patient outcomes that reduce total costs over the long term.



On Wednesday, March 11, the Patient Spotlight Address titled “Putting the Patient Voice into the Healthcare Journey” will be presented by Trishna Bharadia, an award-winning health advocate and patient-engagement consultant. She will discuss how her own journey as a patient spurred her passion to teach HCPs how to better engage the people they treat. Following Bharadia at the podium will be Maya Babu, a neurosurgeon and traumatologist who will address how the highly regulated healthcare environment affects bio/pharma companies’ relationships with HCPs.



Once the learning component of Pharma Forum wraps up each afternoon, fun social events will allow attendees to mingle and relax in some of New York’s more interesting event spaces.



For more information on Pharma Forum 2020 and to register, visit http://www.cbinet.com/pharmaforum