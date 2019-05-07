Menu
Pharma Forum 2019: Serious Business Among Pleasant Company

Nearly 300 planners plus 450 hoteliers and other industry suppliers came together in late March for Pharma Forum 2019, an educational conference for professionals who organize events in the pharmaceutical and life sciences sector. Held at the Marriott Marquis in New York City, the 15th annual edition of Pharma Forum was once again co-hosted by MeetingsNet and CBI. 

The conference focused on a wide range of challenges facing pharma and life-sciences event planners, from logistical issues to strategic considerations to regulatory complications. There were more than two dozen educational sessions across two and a half days. And once the learning component wrapped up each afternoon, fun social events allowed attendees to mingle and relax in some of New York’s more interesting event spaces. Pharma Forum returns to New York in March 2020.

