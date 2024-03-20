A Path to the CMP Designation: Pharma Forum in Tampa

Talk about interesting timing: Year-over-year event-volume growth in the U.S. came in at a healthy 5.3 percent in February, but the country’s hottest meetings market has seen growth of at least 20 percent in early 2024. That market: Tampa/St. Petersburg. And that’s the location of the Pharma Forum conference that starts this Sunday, March 24, at the Tampa Marriott Water Street. (photo at bottom)



For planners interested in exploring such a hot meetings destination while learning about the latest trends in pharma and medical events, Pharma Forum is exactly the right opportunity. From peer-to-peer discussions on smart planning and execution, to understanding compliance implications for events, to finding the best ways to use in-person, virtual, and hybrid formats for specific objectives, the educational offerings happening in Tampa from March 24 to 27 are abundant.



With three days of main-stage programming plus breakout sessions, Pharma Forum offers 21.5 hours of continuing education credit that can apply to the Certified Meeting Professional designation. Everything from negotiating and contracting to internal-attendee and HCP engagement to event production, technology usage, and food-and-beverage budgeting is on the agenda.



In addition, there will be two certification programs from Meeting Professionals International on either end of the event. First, there’s a pre-conference Medical Meeting Professional certificate (MMP) program. MPI explains the course as delivering “knowledge of relevant planning, terminologies, processes, and compliance regulations for healthcare meetings. This knowledge and expertise in medical-meeting planning will assist planners in understanding practical operations sufficiently” to do their jobs.



Then there’s a post-conference Healthcare Meeting Compliance certificate (HMCC) program that focuses on understanding the many regulations specific to medical meetings and how to stay on the correct side of them.



After each day of sessions, there will be group meals and social events that show off some of Tampa’s fun locations, including several indoor-outdoor venues along the city’s winding waterfront district.



Although Pharma Forum is four days away, there is still time to register and attend. Visit https://informaconnect.com/pharma-forum/ for all the details.



