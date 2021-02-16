A New Way to Broadcast Your Medical Meeting Knowledge

Is there a chance your contacts don’t know what the “HMCC” designation tacked onto your name is all about? If so, a new digital credential in your e-signature and social media profiles can clear that up. Meeting Professionals International, which administers the Healthcare Meeting Compliance Certificate, has partnered with Madison College to create a digital badge for the program.

An HMCC digital badge verifies that a person has taken MPI’s four-hour course, and viewers can click on it to read about the earning criteria and skills covered by the program. Also, the badge issuers (MPI and Madison) can track expiration dates to let earners know when they need to renew and see where the badges are being viewed online.

The partnership with Madison connects with the college’s Digital Credentials Institute, which works with external organizations to create digital-badging platforms. “In this case, we have partnered with MPI and are co-branding this badge due to our internal expertise in this content area,” explains Janet Sperstad, Madison College’s director of Meeting and Event Management.

Starting this year, everyone who completes the HMCC course will receive a digital credential to add to their email signature and professional profiles. Other designees will receive their digital credentials when they complete their biannual recertification (or, if they don’t want to wait for recertification, the badge can be purchased for $19.99 from MPI).

In the coming years it might be increasingly common to see meeting professionals with a variety of badges indicating their continuing education achievements. The new HMCC credential follows the Events Industry Council’s mid-2020 move to offer digital badges to recipients of its Certified Meeting Professional and Certified Meeting Professional-Healthcare designations.

Additionally, Sperstad has partnered with the International Association of Exhibitions and Events to offer a new module in the Certified in Exhibition Management designation and a digital badge to go with it. The module, called the Neuroscience of Exhibitions & Events, dives into how the brain is wired to connect socially and how planners can create brain-friendly meeting environments.