The 16th U.S. location of Pinstripes, which are experiential dining and entertainment destinations that cater to business groups seeking social-event options, will open on February 16 in Paramus, N.J.
Located in the corporate-heavy suburbs of New York City, about 20 miles northwest of midtown Manhattan and 24 miles east of Parsippany, N.J., the newest Pinstripes location is a two-story, 31,000-square-foot venue featuring a 107-seat Italian bistro and cocktail bar as well as four private-event spaces including a 2,000-square-foot patio. For entertainment, there are 13 lanes of bowling and three bocce courts. A buyout of the venue could accommodate as many as 1,000 guests.
The bistro’s menu highlights include wood-fired pizzas and flatbreads, sandwiches such as prime-rib au jus with provolone, entrées such as maple-glazed salmon with Mediterranean grains and peppercorn-crusted ribeye steak with polenta, and desserts including homemade Italian gelato and tiramisu. A curated wine list and extensive roster of craft beers are offered as well.
Founded in Chicago in 2007, Pinstripes has similarly-sized locations in and around Chicago, Cleveland, Fort Worth, Houston, Minneapolis, and Washington, D.C. In addition, the brand expects to open new outlets in Orlando and Miami by June 2024.
New Social-Event Venue Comes to N.J. Life-Sciences Corridor
