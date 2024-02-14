New Social-Event Venue Comes to N.J. Life-Sciences Corridor

The 16th U.S. location of Pinstripes, which are experiential dining and entertainment destinations that cater to business groups seeking social-event options, will open on February 16 in Paramus, N.J.



Located in the corporate-heavy suburbs of New York City, about 20 miles northwest of midtown Manhattan and 24 miles east of Parsippany, N.J., the newest Pinstripes location is a two-story, 31,000-square-foot venue featuring a 107-seat Italian bistro and cocktail bar as well as four private-event spaces including a 2,000-square-foot patio. For entertainment, there are 13 lanes of bowling and three bocce courts. A buyout of the venue could accommodate as many as 1,000 guests.



The bistro’s menu highlights include wood-fired pizzas and flatbreads, sandwiches such as prime-rib au jus with provolone, entrées such as maple-glazed salmon with Mediterranean grains and peppercorn-crusted ribeye steak with polenta, and desserts including homemade Italian gelato and tiramisu. A curated wine list and extensive roster of craft beers are offered as well.



Founded in Chicago in 2007, Pinstripes has similarly-sized locations in and around Chicago, Cleveland, Fort Worth, Houston, Minneapolis, and Washington, D.C. In addition, the brand expects to open new outlets in Orlando and Miami by June 2024.

