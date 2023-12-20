New Hotel Coming to N.C.’s Research Triangle Park

Early December saw the unveiling of plans for a new “downtown destination” to be created in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park, the largest life-science research district in the United States. The park is located 16 miles northwest of downtown Raleigh, eight miles south of Durham, and 13 miles east of Chapel Hill.



Known as Hub RTP, the new 100-acre district will be anchored by a 250-room Renaissance property with 13,000 square feet of meeting space. Construction of the hotel is scheduled to begin in summer 2024, with completion expected by spring 2025.



The Renaissance RTP will include a resort-style pool with patio seating, a coffee bar, a high-tech fitness center, and an outdoor patio with direct access to more than 20 miles of nature trails.



A full-service restaurant and bar on the property’s lobby level will connect to Horseshoe at Hub RTP (in photo), a central gathering place featuring a trio of buildings offering restaurant and retail space that wrap around a block-long outdoor courtyard. Horseshoe is expected to open in fall 2024.



Longfellow Real Estate Partners, the largest privately held developer of life-science buildings in the country, recently unveiled Via Labs at Hub RTP as the name of its life-science development on site. It will feature 265,000 square feet of lab and office space and be complete by end of 2024.



At full build out, Hub RTP will be a 100-acre destination featuring the Renaissance along with nearly one million square feet of office and lab space, 1,200 residential units, and 50,000 square feet of restaurants and retail.



The Renaissance RTP (rendering below) will be five miles from Raleigh-Durham International Airport, a 10-minute drive.