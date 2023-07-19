New Guide to Planning Life-Science Events Debuts This Month

The last week of July will see the release of an e-book titled How to Plan Medical Meetings and Events, with the print version becoming available in August. The book is co-authored by Pat Schaumann, president of Schaumann Consulting Group, and the life-science-focused meeting professionals at Meetings & Incentives Worldwide, a global event-management firm.



The book will be the primary information source for the new Medical Meetings Professional certification from Meeting Professionals International, which Schaumann also had a hand in creating. In fact, Schaumann’s involvement in developing educational programming and resources for the medical-events field goes back many years. A longtime planner of healthcare events, she authored the book Breaking the Code to Healthcare Meeting Compliance about a decade ago; it is now in its third edition. Further, she recently developed MPI’s Healthcare Meeting Compliance Certificate, a shorter program than the MMP that she debuted at MeetingsNet’s Pharma Forum conference in March 2023.



“Pat and our team have so much practical knowledge and technical expertise from years of planning medical meetings and events,” said Tina Madden, CEO of M&IW. “By sharing it with the world, we hope to create better medical meetings and, in doing so, improve patient care.”



While the target audience for the book is planners with less than three years of experience, the book contains valuable information for planners at all levels. One reason: The influx of new planning personnel along with organizational restructuring after the Covid pandemic, which resulted in many novice and veteran planners alike working on medical meetings for the first time. Another reason: The reduction in hospitality and event-planning classes in colleges and universities, which necessitates an alternative resource for planners just starting out in their career.



“This book is important because proper training of new medical-meeting planners ensures professionalism, competence, and adherence to industry standards,” said Pat Schaumann, CMP, CSEP, DMCP, HMCC. “It enhances the quality of life-science events, promotes participant safety, and contributes to the success of these important events in the healthcare field.”



To read a preview or reserve a copy of How to Plan Medical Meetings and Events, click here.