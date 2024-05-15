Medical Meeting Leaders Relaunch LinkedIn Group

Do you speak the language of medical meetings?

Investigator meetings, PhRMA Code, transfers of value, meal caps, the Sunshine Act, HCPs, KOLs, NDAs … Life-science and healthcare meeting professionals operate in a unique landscape, with a particular set of challenges—and surely benefit from networking and sharing ideas with like-minded professionals.

That’s why Pharma Forum, MeetingsNet, and MPI-MD (Meeting Professionals International’s special-interest group for medical-event planners) are partnering to relaunch the Pharmaceutical Meeting Management Professionals LinkedIn group.

Join the group, share experiences, and learn from fellow planners navigating the complex world of medical meetings. The group is open to anyone working in (or in a profession related to) meeting planning for life sciences (corporate, agency, association, hoteliers, DMCs, CVBs, restaurants, consultants etc.).

Click here to join the group.