Medical & Pharma Meetings

Med-Planner Education Happening Right This Minute

Pharma Forum Europe, a three-day virtual event, is posting all of this week’s live sessions on demand at no cost to medical-industry planners.

While the second annual Pharma Forum Europe is already more than halfway over in its live format, there are still plenty of opportunities for medical-event planners to learn from more than two dozen expert speakers and panelists.

Free to all qualified planners, Pharma Forum Europe has one day of real-time sessions remaining: Friday, November 20. But with the online conference taking place on Central European Time—seven hours later than Eastern Standard Time in the U.S.—the best bet for North America-based planners is to catch the 18 sessions from November 18, 19, and 20 via the on-demand option.

Highlights from the first day of the conference include a patient keynote address titled “From Patient to Participant to Partner,” plus a panel discussion titled “Weathering the Storm: Lessons Learned During the Global Pandemic” that features planners from Eli Lilly and Cook Medical as well as veterans from two medical-meeting agencies. And the day’s closing session, a panel discussion titled “The Future of Medical-Meeting Transition,” features seven more experts recalling their recent event experiences and giving predictions for 2021 and beyond.

As for day 2, session highlights include how to evaluate attendee and sponsor data from virtual meetings through the prism of key performance indicators; aligning meeting strategy to enhance the value of virtual and hybrid meetings; and compliance in the age of online meetings. And the final day features a panel discussion on key approaches for continuously improving a strategic meeting management program

To register for Pharma Forum Europe for free and have access to the sessions on demand into 2021, visit this site.

