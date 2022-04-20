Skip navigation
HoustonMedCtrDistrict1.png
The campus of Texas Medical Center in Houston
Medical & Pharma Meetings

Med-Focused Houston Hotel Gets Big Refresh

A Marriott located on the Texas Medical Center campus has redesigned several gathering spaces and bolstered its restaurant and lounge offerings.

Four miles from downtown Houston and 25 miles from George Bush Intercontinental Airport lies Texas Medical Center, a concentration of treatment and educational facilities across many medical specialties. This month, one of the largest hotels on that campus unveiled a multi-million-dollar renovation focused on areas of particular interest to meeting groups.

HoustonMarriottMedCtr2.pngAt the 398-room Houston Marriott Medical Center/Museum District, renovation of the lobby, restaurants, lounges, private function spaces, and fitness center has brought more open space containing new furniture and décor in natural colors. Further, there’s new lighting features throughout as well as greater use of natural light from the property’s large atrium.

Two new restaurants are located on the second floor: Curate and Main & Green. Curate features American cuisine with a Texas flair and has a contemporary bar area. Main & Green serves as a central meeting place in the Texas Medical Center where those who work on campus can join hotel guests for breakfast, lunch, and dinner featuring a healthy, modern twist on traditional favorites. Further, the Oak Room is an exclusive event space set within Main & Green for meetings or social gatherings of up to 30 people. The space features a private entrance and a built-in large-screen television for presentations.

In addition to the new dining outlets, a 1,900-square-foot M Club was added to the property. For Marriott frequent guests, it features upgraded services such as complimentary daily breakfast, bar service, evening hors d’oeuvres, dessert displays, large-screen televisions, and banquette and living-room-style seating.

HoustonMarriottMedCtr1.pngOne floor above the restaurants, the Marriott has 8,700 square feet of formal meeting space. That includes the Grand Ballroom, which accommodates up to 550 people across 5,600 square feet and is divisible by seven. There are five other dedicated breakout rooms plus two boardrooms.

Within Texas Medical Center are the Woman’s Hospital of Texas, Texas Children’s Hospital, MD Anderson Cancer Center, DeBakey VA Medical Center, and Baylor College of Medicine. Half a mile to the south is Texas Orthopedic Hospital. The center is also located adjacent to Rice Village and Rice University. For social events, nearby venues include the Houston Museum of Natural Science, the Museum of Fine Arts, and the Houston Zoo.

The property is one block from the Hilton Houston Medical Center and three blocks from the Intercontinental Houston Medical Center.

HoustonMarriotMedCtr4.png

