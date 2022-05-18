Mayo Clinic Research & Education Facilities Coming to Valley of the Sun

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has begun construction on a $131-million education and research building on its Phoenix hospital campus, the first step in Mayo’s seven-year, $748-million plan to add more than 1.6 million square feet of buildings that will double the size of the campus by 2029.



Set to debut in early 2024, the 150,000-square-foot Integrated Education and Research Building will stand alongside Arizona State University’s Health Futures Center that recently opened. IERB will provide at least 20 biomedical and translational research labs for physicians and scientists while also serving as a learning facility for Mayo’s medical school and advanced training programs.



Julie Johnson, executive vice president of medical-office broker Colliers International in Phoenix, told the Phoenix Business Journal that the new building makes good sense for the location. “Bioscience and health-care companies in the greater Phoenix area have contributed valuable research during the pandemic,” she said. “The investments seen in the north Phoenix biomedical corridor will continue to support this thriving industry. And Mayo’s partnership with ASU will continue to grow, providing advanced research and education to the next generation of health-care providers and innovators.”



While Mayo Clinic Phoenix hired more than 50 physicians and scientists in 2020 alone for educational and research purposes—the facility also has more than 300 patient beds, mostly for those seeking cancer therapies, transplants, rehabilitation, or palliative care—recruiting in now underway for at least 50 more physicians and scientists to come on staff by the time the building opens.



The clinic is located on Phoenix’s border with Scottsdale, making it easily accessible from several meetings-friendly hotels and resorts. These include JW Marriott Desert Ridge (2.5 miles), Fairmont Scottsdale Princess (3.4 miles), Westin Kierland Resort (4.4 miles), Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch (8.0 miles), Hyatt Regency Scottsdale (8.5 miles), Scottsdale Plaza Resort (10 miles), JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback (11 miles), and Arizona Biltmore, a Waldorf-Astoria Resort (11 miles).



Mayo Clinic Phoenix is located 21 miles north of Sky Harbor Airport and downtown Phoenix, a 25-minute drive from each.